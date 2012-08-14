PARIS Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday France would deliver on promises to its European partners to shrink its public sector deficit and that a third consecutive quarter of zero economic growth did not undermine budget targets.

Interviewed on Europe 1 radio after the second quarter figures were announced, Moscovici said the performance was "not excellent" but that France had not formally dipped into recession and government budget plans for next year remained "reasonable".

Asked about a poll showing the vast majority of French people wanted the government to deliver on election campaign promises of fuel price controls, he said price freezes would be considered by the government and measures decided by the end of August.

(Reporting by Daniel Flynn and Brian Love; Editing by John Stonestreet)