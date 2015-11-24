Lights illuminate cranes and ships in the evening at the Nantes Saint-Nazaire port in Donges, France, October 13, 2015. Picture taken October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS French industrial morale dropped in November, falling short of expectations, data from state statistics body INSEE showed on Tuesday.

Morale in the industrial sector fell to 102 from 103 in October. A Reuters poll of economists gave an average forecast of 103. INSEE's broader composite business climate index was unchanged at 102 from a revised 102 in October.

INSEE said the survey was conducted from Oct. 29 to Nov. 19 but that the vast majority of responses were received before the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

