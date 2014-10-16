The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen on an automobile in Vendenheim, North Eastern France, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that selling state stakes in telecoms company Orange (ORAN.PA) or carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) was not a priority for the government as it undertakes a privatisation drive.

"For the companies that you have cited (Orange and Renault), that is not a priority for the time being, and our desire is not to reduce stakes in those two companies," Macron told France Inter radio.

The French government has said it plans to sell 5-10 billion euros of its 100 billion euros (80.23 billion pounds) in assets over the next 18 months.

(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur and Chine Labbe; Editing by James Regan)