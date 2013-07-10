PARIS French industrial output contracted less than expected in May after a jump in April, which the finance minister said was a further sign that the euro zone's second largest economy may have exited from a mild recession.

Signs of weakness in the French economy have become a source of concern in Europe after the country entered a shallow recession in the first quarter, but data since then have pointed to an improvement.

"We are in the process of exiting recession," Pierre Moscovici told French media on Wednesday, referring to the series of more positive indicators, including business sentiment indicators and consumer spending.

"Growth in the second quarter of the year is likely to be at 0.2 percent," he said, mentioning forecasts by the central bank and by national statistics institute INSEE.

Industrial output edged down 0.4 percent in May after a confirmed 2.2 percent rise in April, data from the INSEE statistics agency showed on Wednesday, beating expectations of a 0.8 percent drop in a Reuters poll of 17 economists.

Consumers spending was also higher than expected in May despite concerns about surging unemployment, while business sentiment indicators are improving, data showed over the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, Markit's purchasing managers index (PMI) showed manufacturing activity shrank at its lowest rate in 16 months in May and the flow of new orders markedly improved.

"CAUTIOUS"

But not all data is positive. France's current account deficit widened in May, data also showed on Wednesday, after the trade deficit widened that month as plane sales fell.

The government's budget balance widened in the first five months of the year, partly because of one-off factors but also due to weaker-than-expected tax intakes, data showed on Tuesday.

Besides, French consumer confidence hit a record low in June while the number of jobless is at a record, leading both Moscovici and central bank governor Christian Noyer to down play prospects for a rapid recovery.

"We need to be cautious because (signs of recovery) are not yet spectacular ... we can never exclude a relapse, we must keep working," Moscovici said in the interview with France Info radio, LCP TV and Le Monde newspaper due to be broadcast later in the day.

France's economy slid into recession in the first quarter of 2013, when GDP shrank 0.2 percent after a 0.2 percent contraction in the last quarter of 2012. The INSEE statistics office nevertheless projects that the French economy will contract by 0.1 percent overall this year.

"There are encouraging signs, which we expected but are coming maybe a bit earlier than foreseen," Noyer told reporters on Wednesday. "But all this really needs to be confirmed," he added.

Deposits in France's tax-free, regulated Livret A savings accounts, which help finance social housing, have reached an all-time high, he told the same briefing, warning that this was less useful to the real economy than riskier investments.

In the three months to end-May, manufacturing output rose 0.6 percent on a quarterly basis and industrial output was up 1.0 percent, helped by a 5 percent rise in production of transport equipment and an 8.1 percent jump in refining output.

"We had expected a much weaker print," BNP Paribas economist Dominique Barbet wrote in a research note. "We will have to revise our Q2 GDP forecast in positive territory."

