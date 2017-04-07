Robots assemble Renault and Nissan automobiles on the production line at the Renault SA car factory in Flins, near Paris, France, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS French industrial output dropped unexpectedly in February from January on weak energy production due to unseasonably warm temperatures, figures from the INSEE official statistics agency showed on Friday.

Industrial production fell 1.6 percent month on month, coming on the heals of a decline of 0.2 percent the previous month, revised slightly from -0.3 percent in a first estimate, INSEE said.

A Reuters poll of 21 economists had an average forecast for an increase of 0.5 percent with estimates ranging from -0.9 to 1.4 percent. FRIP=ECI

The following are the main figures given by INSEE (percentage changes). The year-on-year figures compare the last three months with same period a year earlier and three-month figures compare the last three months with preceding three months.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)