- French business activity surged passed expectations in February to near a six-year high, led by resurgent services, unfazed by political uncertainty two months from a presidential election, a monthly poll showed on Tuesday.

Data compiler IHS Markit said its preliminary composite purchasing managers index jumped to 56.2 in February from 54.1 in January, reaching the highest level since May 2011.

The increase beat economists' expectations for a decline to 53.7 according to a Reuters poll, and marked the eight month in a row the index has been above the 50-point threshold dividing an expansion from a contraction in activity.

"It's a big surprise to see growth accelerate this markedly, especially in the run-up to a general elections," IHS Markit chief economist Chris Williamson said.

"Expectations about the outlook are picking up with very few instances of companies saying they were worried about the election result on the economy," he said.

Although most polls show far-right leader Marine Le Pen would come out on top in the April 23 first round of France's presidential election, she is also seen being easily beaten in a May 7 runoff round against independent Emmanuel Macron or conservative Francois Fillon.

Williamson said business activity at levels seen in February were commensurate with economic growth of 0.6 percent in the first quarter, which would be the best quarterly rate in a year.

A breakdown of the data showed that the service sector index jumped to 56.7 from 54.1 in January against expectations for a slight dip to 53.8.

Service providers saw new business surge as they stepped up price cuts, even though input prices rose at the fastest pace since the end of 2011, leaving profit margins squeezed.

With new business flowing in, services took on new staff at the fastest pace in over six years, which should help a nascent recovery in France's struggling labour market.

Meanwhile, manufacturing saw its index slip to 52.3 from 53.6. Economists had forecast virtually no change at 53.5 on average.

Manufacturers' output was stable from last month, but new orders eased as they sought to pass rising input prices on to customers, driving selling prices to the highest level since July 2011.

