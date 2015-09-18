French Finance Minister Michel Sapin answers questions during a news conference with Chinese Vice President Ma Kai (not pictured) at the China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool

PARIS France is committed to continuing and increasing its reform policies to support growth and employment in the country, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Friday, after ratings agency Moody's downgraded the euro zone's second-largest economy.

"The latest information, whether economic or budgetary shows the government's capacity to revive the economy with more growth and jobs with healthy public finances," he said in a statement.

"The government remains firmly committed to continuing and increasing its reform policies aimed at upholding potential growth and employment in the French economy," he said.

(Reporting By John Irish)