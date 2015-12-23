PARIS French consumer spending fell unexpectedly by 1.1 percent in November from October, the sharpest drop since January 2014, the official INSEE statistics agency said on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of nine economists had on average forecast +0.1 percent. The highest forecast was +0.5 percent and the lowest was -0.5 percent. FRGPC=ECI

INSEE said the decline, following a dip of 0.2 percent in the previous month that was revised up from an initial estimate of a 0.7 percent drop, was due primarily to a 5.6 percent fall in energy consumption and a 4.7 percent drop in spending on new clothing amid unseasonably warm weather.

