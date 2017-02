PARIS The French government's target of cutting public deficit to three percent of economic output in 2013 in line with EU guidelines is "realistic and ambitious", spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem said on Wednesday.

The comment at a weekly briefing with journalists came after the European Commission forecast that France would only bring its deficit to 3.5 of gross domestic product next year, missing the target.

