PARIS France's trade deficit narrowed for a second straight month in October, helped by a modest rise in exports, data on Friday showed.

The customs office said the deficit fell to 4.7 billion euros from 5.0 billion euros in September, with exports edging up to 37.782 billion from 37.538 billion a month earlier.

At the same time imports fell to 42.467 billion euros from 42.535 billion the previous month.

Airbus sales were down at 1.632 billion euros form 2.075 billion in September.

But the customs office said sales of cereals, chemicals and refined petroleum products were strong over the month, while purchases of pharmaceuticals and transport equipment declined.

