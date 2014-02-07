PARIS France's trade deficit with the rest the world fell by 6 billion euros last year to 61.2 billion euros, as imports fell faster than exports, the Trade Ministry said on Friday.

Against a weak economic backdrop, exports fell 1.3 percent in 2013 from 2012 while imports dropped 2.3 percent over the period, the ministry said in statement.

Exports to the United States grew by 1.5 percent last year, while they fell by 0.7 percent to European Union and dropped by 3.5 percent to Asia.

Separately, monthly trade figures from the customs office showed the deficit narrowed in December to 5.2 billion euros from 5.7 billion euros in November.

