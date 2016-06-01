PARIS France named Odile Renaud-Basso, from state lender Caisse des Depots, as head of the French Treasury on Wednesday, the government spokesman said.

Renaud-Basso will replace Bruno Bezard who is leaving to join a Franco-Chinese investment fund.

As the highest-ranking civil servant at the finance ministry, the head of the Treasury is one of France's top negotiators in Brussels and other global forums, working behind the scenes on hot issues such as the Greek debt crisis or a potential Brexit.

