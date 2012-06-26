PARIS France's jobless total registered its biggest increase in thirteen months in April, hitting its highest level since August 1999, in a sign that labour market conditions are fast deteriorating in Europe's second-largest economy.

Labour ministry data released on Tuesday showed the number of registered jobseekers in mainland France rose by 33,300 from April to 2.922 million, up 1.2 percent on the month and 8.0 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Figures for April, released last month, showed a more modest rise of 4,300 on the month, while in March the total rose by 16,600.

Unemployment has risen for thirteen straight months in France, after a brief respite in the second half of 2010.

The figures were the second readout since Socialist President Francois Hollande named a government in mid-May.

The data is the most frequently reported domestic jobs indicator for France, although it is not prepared according to widely used International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards nor expressed as an unemployment rate of number of job seekers compared to the total work force.

(Reporting By Vicky Buffery; editing by Ron Askew)