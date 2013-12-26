PARIS French jobless claims rose in November after an unexpected fall the previous month, adding to evidence that unemployment is rising more slowly but casting doubt on a presidential pledge to get it falling by the end of 2013.

Labour Ministry data showed on Thursday that the number of people registered as out of work in mainland France grew by 17,800 to 3,293,000, representing a 0.5 percent increase on the month and a 5.6 percent rise from the same time last year.

However, using a broader measure that includes part-time workers among job seekers, the number of people registered at the national unemployment agency in mainland France edged down 0.1 percent on the month to 4,876,100.

President Francois Hollande has promised to bring unemployment down by the year-end though the national statistics office forecasts it will not start to decline until mid-2014 from a rate close to 11 percent.

The last set of jobless figures of the year, for the month of December, will be released on January 27. But the government said if examined quarter by quarter, rather than month by month, they already showed a labour market on the mend.

"The reversal of the jobless trend, to which I am committed, is well initiated," Hollande said in a statement. "Reducing unemployment for the long run is now within reach."

The upbeat assessment drew criticism from the opposition, unions and business federations, for whom the figures dealt a further blow to the unpopular Socialist government ahead of local elections in March.

"No present under the governmental Christmas tree. The jobless figures are not good and far from the government's expectations" the left-wing CGT union said.

"The real increase in unemployment is too strong to be dressed up statistically into a decrease," National Front leader Marine Le Pen said, slamming the Socialists and centre-right UMP for failing to curb a decade-long trend.

The Labour Ministry, however, said the trend had improved over the past months, noting that the average monthly rise in jobless claims had eased from 30,000 in the first quarter to 18,000 in the second quarter and 5,500 in the third quarter.

Combining November's figures with October's - when they unexpectedly fell by 20,500 - monthly jobless claims are down 1,350 so far in the fourth quarter, the ministry said.

STATE-SUBSIDISED JOBS

Labour Minister Michel Sapin noted that some 450,000 people had received state-subsidised jobs since the start of the year and said the government was more determined than ever to bring unemployment down markedly in the coming months.

He said it would fund training for 70,000 job seekers to fill vacant jobs in the first half of 2014.

"Through its proactive policy of state-subsidised jobs the government may be able to slightly bring down unemployment at the end of the year and the beginning of 2014," economist Henri Sterdyniak of France's OFCE economic observatory said before the November figures were released.

"But that's artificial. As long as we don't see a clear recovery in Europe, we can't hope for a clear drop in unemployment," he cautioned.

In the meantime, the government's pledges are of little comfort to job seekers like Eva, 34, who used to work in the luxury industry but lost her job two years ago.

"They tell us what we want to hear," she said outside a government employment agency in Paris. "I have no faith in the system, no faith in the government, to me it's every man for himself."

Private and public corporations have kept up a drum beat of layoff announcements through the quarter.

Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA plans to reduce headcount by 900 in France and 10,000 worldwide, while unions fear Kering's (PRTP.PA) disposal of loss-making retailer La Redoute threatens 700 jobs.

National rail operator SNCF plans to shed 1,432 employees next year to make up for weakening operating margins, Les Echos business daily reported on Sunday.

(Additional reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and David Evans)