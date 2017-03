A logo is seen on the entrance of a Pole Emploi office (National Agency for Employment) in Clichy, near Paris, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS French unemployment rose in the second quarter to 10.2 percent from an unrevised 10.1 percent in the first quarter, the INSEE official statistics agency said on Thursday.

The unemployment rate, measured according to the International Labour Organisation's (ILO) criteria, was the highest since the third quarter of 2013, when it was 10.3 percent.

Unemployment has marched higher in France as the euro zone's second-biggest economy has struggled to produce a recovery, undermining President Francois Hollande's pledges to get joblessness falling.

