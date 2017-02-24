PARIS France's jobless total rose marginally in January from February as a gradual recovery in labour market took a pause, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Friday.

The number of people registered out of work in mainland France rose by 800 last month to 3,467,900, which was down 2.5 percent over one year.

France's labour market has seen a stop-and-go recovery over the last year, though it has come too late to benefit President Francois Hollande.

His failure to live up to promises to bring down unemployment, dragged down his popularity and killed his chances of making a successful bid for a second term.

Official data published earlier on Friday showed that consumer confidence held at a more than nine-year high in February for the second month in a row on declining concerns about unemployment.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)