PARIS The number of unemployed people in France decreased by 11,100 in August from the previous month, the public France 2 television station said on Wednesday, hours ahead of the 1600 GMT (05:00 p.m. BST) release of official figures.

The finance ministry declined comment when contacted by Reuters on the TV report, which said the total number of unemployed fell 11,100 to 3,413,000 in August from the level in July.

(Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Mark John)