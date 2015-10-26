PARIS France saw in September one of the biggest declines in its jobless total since the financial crisis, official data showed, in a sign gradual economic recovery may at last be reaching the labour market.

The number of people registered as out of work in mainland France fell last month by 23,800 to 3,547,800, down 0.7 percent from a record level seen one month earlier, but up 3.1 percent on a year earlier, Labour Ministry data showed.

Apart from big drop caused by a technical bug in August 2013, the decrease was the biggest since November 2007, before the financial crisis in 2008-2009 triggered a steady march higher in French unemployment.

The rare improvement offers a potential political boost to President Francois Hollande, whose popularity has long suffered from his failure to live up to promises to get unemployment on a sustained downward trend.

The Labour Ministry seized in particular on a decline in the number of jobless young people four months in a row as evidence that government polices to get them into work were paying off.

The ministry's data however showed that the decline in the overall jobless total was also partly down to people losing the right to be registered as unemployed.

