General view of the progress of the building at the construction site of the new Law Court complex (Palais de Justice) in Paris, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS France's economy will expand by 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, the Bank of France said on Monday, reaffirming an earlier GDP growth forecast made last month.

The Bank of France added that the business sentiment indicator for the manufacturing industry rose to 102 points in December compared to 101 in November - its highest reading since May 2011.

"Business leaders expect industrial production to rise slightly in January," the Bank of France said in a statement.

The business climate indicator for the services sector dipped to 99 in December compared to 100 in November, it added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Callus)