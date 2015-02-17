PARIS The French government called an emergency cabinet meeting on Tuesday, hours before parliament was due to vote on President Francois Hollande's flagship economic reform law, which could fall short of the needed majority to pass, a government source said.

The source said the government may use a so-called 49-3 decree, which means the law would go through without a vote. Opponents could, however, move to censure the government and seek a vote of no confidence.

"All options are open, even if the government always prefers to take a responsible route," the source said.

(Reporting by Emile Picy; Writing by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Regan)