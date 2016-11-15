The logo of France's state-owned electricity company EDF is seen next to the Electricite de France (EDF) thermal electricity production plant in Cordemais, France, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS EDF's (EDF.PA) board has formally approved an offer by the French state-owned power utility to acquire Areva's (AREVA.PA) reactor assets, a key plank in the troubled nuclear group's recovery plan, two sources said on Tuesday.

The widely expected decision, valuing the Areva NP division at 2.5 billion euros (2.15 billion pounds), clears the way for the near-bankrupt group to raise a further 5 billion euros in new capital largely subscribed by the French state.

EDF declined to comment on the approval decision, first reported in Les Echos. The company is expected to make an announcement early on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Laurence Frost)