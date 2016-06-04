The logo of France's state-owned electricity company EDF is seen in Cordemais, France, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS French state-controlled utility EDF (EDF.PA) plans to create a holding company through which it could sell a 50 percent stake in RTE, operator of Europe's biggest high-voltage electricity transmission grid, Le Figaro said on Saturday.

Heavily indebted EDF wants to sell off non-core assets in order to invest tens of billions of euros in its nuclear power business over the next decade, including in the UK nuclear reactor project at Hinkley Point.

EDF owns all of RTE, which operates independently of the parent company under EU unbundling rules that do not allow utilities control over their electricity networks.

The company's chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy has said EDF plans to sell 50 percent of RTE, which is valued at 6 to 7 billion euros (5 billion pounds) and runs a 100,000 km high-voltage network.

Quoting unnamed sources, Le Figaro reported that EDF and the French government were examining two options for a holding company: one controlled by EDF in which the 50 percent stake will be lodged, and another held by French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots (CDC).

Under a 2004 law, RTE's capital must be held by EDF or other public entities, which means EDF can only sell to state-owned investors such as CDC.

French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said in February that CDC could buy into the EDF unit.

The paper also reported that EDF had picked Messier Maris and Associates and Goldman Sachs as advisers, while Citigroup and Barber Hauler were advising RTE. It said BNP Paribas and Compagnie Financière du Lion were advising CDC.

The companies could not be reached for comment.

EDF said on Friday that it will hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on July 26 to discuss a government-backed multibillion-euro financing package. ($1 = 0.8795 euros)

