Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) and his French counterpart Francois Hollande attend a news conference following their meeting at al-Quba Presidential Palace, in Cairo, Egypt April 17, 2016 in this handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian Presidency. Picture taken... REUTERS/The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via Reuters

PARIS France signed several deals worth about 2 billion euros (1.6 billion pounds) with Egypt during a visit by French President Francois Hollande to Cairo, the French president's office said on Monday.

The deals included a satellite communications contract agreed upon following discussions between the two presidents and their defence ministries, the Elysee said.

The military telecommunications satellite is expected to be build by France's Airbus Space Systems (AIR.PA) et Thales Alenia Space (TCFP.PA).

French energy Engie (ENGIE.PA) firm said earlier that it also signed LNG and renewable energy contracts during the visit.

