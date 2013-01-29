South Korea court says to rule on President Park's impeachment on Friday
SEOUL South Korea's Constitutional Court will rule on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment on Friday at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT), a court spokesman said on Wednesday.
PARIS Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi has cancelled a planned visit to Paris this week, France's presidency said on Tuesday, as a political crisis flares in Egypt.
Mursi had been due to arrive in Paris on Thursday afternoon following a visit to Berlin on Wednesday and later meet Hollande over breakfast on Friday.
Mursi's spokesman Yasser Ali said in Cairo that the president would reschedule a visit at another time.
When pressed to give a reason, he said: "The president will travel to Germany on a one-day trip and return to Egypt to closely follow the situation."
Mursi declared a month-long state of emergency on Monday in three cities on the Suez Canal in the face of violent anti-government protests.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Marwa Awad in Cairo; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
KABUL Gunmen dressed as doctors attacked a military hospital close to the U.S. embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday and battled security forces inside the building for several hours, officials and witnesses said.
TOKYO Rattled by North Korean military advances, influential Japanese lawmakers are pushing harder for Japan to develop the ability to strike preemptively at the missile facilities of its nuclear-armed neighbour.