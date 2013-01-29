PARIS Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi has cancelled a planned visit to Paris this week, France's presidency said on Tuesday, as a political crisis flares in Egypt.

Mursi had been due to arrive in Paris on Thursday afternoon following a visit to Berlin on Wednesday and later meet Hollande over breakfast on Friday.

Mursi's spokesman Yasser Ali said in Cairo that the president would reschedule a visit at another time.

When pressed to give a reason, he said: "The president will travel to Germany on a one-day trip and return to Egypt to closely follow the situation."

Mursi declared a month-long state of emergency on Monday in three cities on the Suez Canal in the face of violent anti-government protests.

