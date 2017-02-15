PARIS France will take retaliatory measures against any country that interferes in its presidential election taking place in April and May, its foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Jean-Marc Ayrault was answering questions in parliament after complaints by the party of election frontrunner Emmanuel Macron that his campaign was the target of 'fake news' attacks by Russian media and internet attacks on its databases.

"We will not accept any interference at all in our electoral process, not from Russia or any other state," he said.

He said in such circumstances France would take steps, including retaliatory measures if necessary, to protect its choice of a new president.

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing By Richard Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)