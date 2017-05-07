Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to speak to the media outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

PARIS British Prime Minister Theresa May has congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his success in winning the French presidential election, an emailed statement from May's office said.

"The Prime Minister warmly congratulates President-elect Macron on his election success. France is one of our closest allies, and we look forward to working with the new president on a wide range of shared priorities," said the statement.

