PARIS French former president Jacques Chirac, switching political camps, plans to vote for Socialist frontrunner Francois Hollande in the upcoming presidential election, the man who helped him write his memoirs said on Tuesday.

"It's no state secret," Jean-Luc Barre, who helped Chirac pen his memoirs, told Reuters. "He hasn't just been telling me. He says it to absolutely everyone he sees."

Viewed fondly in his old age by much of the nation, Chirac, 79, infuriated his conservative successor Sarkozy last June when he said - in what was regarded as a mischievous comment - that he would vote for Hollande. Speculation on how he will vote has intensified ahead of the two-round ballot on April 22 and May 6.

Chirac ruled France for 12 years until 2007 and remains highly popular in contrast to Sarkozy, his successor, who is tipped in all opinion polls to lose the runoff to Hollande.

Asked what he felt about Chirac plumping for an adversary, Sarkozy said on state radio on Tuesday that people should not try to exploit the position of an ageing man whose mental health is the subject of speculation.

"The best way of respecting Jacques Chirac and the difficulties he has is to not try and make him talk, so that he is not exploited in one direction or the other by those around him," Sarkozy told France Inter radio.

No immediate comment could be obtained from Chirac's office, where a communications adviser said a public statement on his voting plans was unlikely.

Chirac's wife Bernadette, herself a conservative politician, has said she will back Sarkozy, because she respects him as a member of the same political camp, and has attended his rallies.

The fact that there is no love lost between Sarkozy and Chirac - Sarkozy worked under the older man as a finance minister and an interior minister - is no secret.

As far back as 1995, Sarkozy backed rival conservative Edouard Balladur when Chirac ran for president.

In his memoirs, published last year, Chirac described Sarkozy as hugely talented but "nervous", "impetuous" and overly self-assured.

