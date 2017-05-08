French President elect Emmanuel Macron walks towards the stage at the Pyramid du Louvre Museum to give a speech to supporters after results in the 2017 presidential election in Paris, France, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

PARIS U.S. investment bank Citigroup said on Monday that it expected the political party of French president-elect Emmanuel Macron to emerge from June elections with the largest number of seats in the country's lower house of parliament.

France holds elections next month for the lower house of parliament, and Macron's immediate challenge will be to secure a majority for his political movement that is barely a year old, rebranded as La Republique En Marche ("Onward the Republic"), in order to implement his programme.

"Our baseline is that 'En Marche!' will obtain the largest number of seats," Citigroup analysts wrote in a research note.

