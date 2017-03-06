Since Brexit vote, Europeans warm again to EU
BRUSSELS Europeans think much better of the EU now than they did a year ago when Britons dealt the Union a heavy blow by voting to leave, a survey showed on Thursday.
PARIS France's government has dropped plans to let its citizens abroad vote electronically in legislative elections in June because of concern about the risk of cyber attacks, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
The National Cybersecurity Agency believed there was an "extremely high risk" of cyber attacks. "In that light, it was decided that it would be better to take no risk that might jeopardise the legislative vote for French citizens residing abroad," the ministry said in a statement.
Concern about foreign interference in western elections has surged amid allegations of Russian hacking - which Moscow denies - in the U.S. presidential ballot.
Since 2012, French citizens abroad had been allowed to vote electronically in legislative elections, but not in the presidential vote. France will elect a new president in a two-round ballot in April and May.
The legislative election will be held in two rounds on June 11 and 18. France's 1.3 million citizens abroad are represented in the lower house of parliament by 11 electoral districts.
In the presidential race, frontrunner Emmanuel Macron's camp has said he is being targeted by Russian media and internet attacks from within Russia with the goal of helping the campaigns of his pro-Moscow rivals, allegations that Russian media and the Kremlin deny.
Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said last month that France would take retaliatory measures against any country that interfered in the presidential election.
(Reporting by Marine Le Pennetier, writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Stonestreet)
BRUSSELS Europeans think much better of the EU now than they did a year ago when Britons dealt the Union a heavy blow by voting to leave, a survey showed on Thursday.
MARAWI CITY, Philippines When Philippines troops advanced on positions held by Islamist militants in a southern city last Friday they were caught in a kill zone.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans travelling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.