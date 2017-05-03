A civil servant prepares electoral documents for the upcoming second round of 2017 French presidential election as registered voters will receive an envelope containing the declarations of faith of each candidate, Emmanuel Macron (not seen) and Marine Le Pen (C) along with the two ballot papers for the May 7 second round of the French presidential election, in Nice, France, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French presidential election candidate for the En Marche ! movement Emmanuel Macron is pictured on a television screen backstage, seconds before the start of a live broadcast televised debate in television studios of French public national television channel France 2, and French private channel TF1 in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, Paris, France, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

A photo illustration shows a French voter's registration card near posters of the candidates in the 2017 French presidential election, Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, (L) and Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader (R), in Sainte-Foy-les-Lyon, France, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Pratta/Illustration

PARIS The two rivals in France's presidential election clashed on Wednesday over the euro, with the far right's Marine Le Pen accusing centrist Emmanuel Macron of brandishing "project fear" while he said her plans to ditch the currency would be fatal for the country.

"The euro is the currency of bankers, not that of the people," said Le Pen who wants to take France out of the euro and bring back the franc.

Labelling Le Pen "the high priestess of fear," Macron said leaving the euro would be a "fatal" step.

