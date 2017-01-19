French politicians (LtoR) Francois de Rugy, Manuel Valls, Arnaud Montebourg, Sylvia Pinel, Benoit Hamon, Vincent Peillon and Jean-Luc Bennahmias attend the final prime-time televised debate for the French left's presidential primaries in Paris, France, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg

Benoit Hamon, French Socialist party candidate in their first-round presidential primary election, attends a political rally as he campaigns in Paris, France, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Former Education Minister Benoit Hamon was seen as the winner of the final French left-wing primary television debate among candidates for the Left's nomination in the 2017 presidential election, a poll published immediately afterward showed.

The flash survey by Elabe pollsters after Thursday's debate found that 29 percent of people considered Hamon most convincing, with former Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg at 28 percent and ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls third at 21 percent.

Among left-wing supporters only, Hamon also came out on top with 34 percent, ahead of Valls with 24 percent and Montebourg at 23 percent.

