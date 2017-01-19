May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
PARIS Former Education Minister Benoit Hamon was seen as the winner of the final French left-wing primary television debate among candidates for the Left's nomination in the 2017 presidential election, a poll published immediately afterward showed.
The flash survey by Elabe pollsters after Thursday's debate found that 29 percent of people considered Hamon most convincing, with former Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg at 28 percent and ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls third at 21 percent.
Among left-wing supporters only, Hamon also came out on top with 34 percent, ahead of Valls with 24 percent and Montebourg at 23 percent.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BERLIN The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, said a party source on Tuesday.