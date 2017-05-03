Civil servants prepare electoral documents for the upcoming second round of 2017 French presidential election as registered voters will receive an envelope containing the declarations of faith of each candidate, Emmanuel Macron (R) and Marine Le Pen along with the two ballot... REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron was found more convincing than far-rightist Marine Le Pen in a key televised debate on Wednesday ahead of this Sunday's decisive second round of France's presidential election, an opinion poll showed.

Some 63 percent of people surveyed by Elabe pollsters for BFM TV found the pro-EU former economy minister more convincing than the leader of the National Front.

Two thirds of the people who voted for far-leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round on April 23 found Macron more convincing, as did 58 percent of those who had backed conservative Francois Fillon.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Michel Rose)