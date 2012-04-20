PARIS France votes on Sunday in the first round of an election which could make Socialist Francois Hollande the country's first left-wing president in 17 years just as new worries about the euro zone is putting a renewed focus on the bloc's No. 2 economy.

Following are key facts and figures about the French economy:

THE ECONOMY

* The world's No. 5 economy is heavily weighted towards the service sector over industry and earns its revenues from tourism, financial services, telecoms, car-making, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and fashion. France is a major agricultural producer and the world's top tourist destination.

* Top companies on the CAC-40 stock index include oil group Total, car makers PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault, retailer Carrefour, bank BNP Paribas and luxury goods firm LVMH.

* The 1.9 trillion euro (1.55 trillion pounds) economy grew 1.7 percent last year, slightly faster than the 1.5 percent euro zone average, boosted by strong corporate investment. Household spending, the main growth engine accounting for 55 percent of gross domestic product, was subdued.

* The national unemployment rate stood at 9.8 percent at the end of 2011, just below a peak of 10 percent during the 2009 financial crisis. The monthly jobless total for mainland France is at its highest level since October 1999 with 2.9 million registered jobseekers in February.

* The trade balance hit a record annual deficit of 70.4 billion euros in 2011 as exporters' dwindling share of world markets failed to offset a growing oil import bill. France's share of euro zone exports has fallen to 13 percent from 15.5 percent 10 years ago while its share of global exports has fallen to 2.5 percent from nearly 4 percent.

* Inflation crept up to 2.3 percent in 2011, slightly below a euro zone average of 2.7 percent, from 1.7 percent in 2010. Wages rose 3.6 percent in the non-farm private sector last year.

* The household savings rate was 16.8 percent at the end of 2011, nearing levels last since in the early 1980s. Household savings today equate to nearly 13 percent of GDP, a record high.

* At 28.8 percent at the end of 2011, corporate profit margins are at the lowest level since early 1986.

PUBLIC FINANCES

* The outgoing government has committed France to cut its public deficit from a record 7.5 percent of GDP in 2009 to a European Union ceiling of 3 percent in 2013 and to balance the budget in 2016, which would be the first time since 1974.

* Gross public debt hit a record 85.8 percent of GDP in 2011 and is due to rise to 89 percent this year before peaking at 89.2 percent in 2013. Private sector debt, including households and non-financial companies, stands at about 162 percent of GDP.

* At 56.2 percent of GDP in 2011, France's public spending is the highest after Denmark's in the OECD bloc of developed countries, while its tax take is the fifth highest at 42.9 percent of GDP. Welfare spending is the highest in the OECD at 28.4 percent of GDP.

* Despite its borrowing costs being at an alltime low last year, the government paid 51.5 billion euros, or 2.6 percent of GDP - roughly equivalent to all income tax paid - in interest payments in 2011.

* France has 1.3 trillion euros of outstanding debt on the bond market with an average maturity of 7 years and 2 months. Some 65 percent was in foreign hands at end-2011, down from a peak of around 71 percent in mid-2010. IMF data show that the proportion of debt in foreign hands is the highest among G7 countries.

($1 = 0.7609 euros)

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)