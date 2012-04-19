PARIS Voters cast their ballots on Sunday in the first round of France's presidential elections with conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy facing a strong challenge from Socialist Francois Hollande.

Following are some facts about the electoral system:

THE SYSTEM

A candidate must win an absolute majority to be elected on the first round. If no candidate achieves this, the top two candidates will face each other in a second round on May 6, with the candidate obtaining the most votes elected president.

French women and men aged 18 years and older may vote. Some 44.5 million registered voters, unchanged from the previous presidential election in 2007, are eligible to cast ballots at a total of 65,000 polling stations in France and abroad.

THE FIRST ROUND VOTE

Campaigning for the first round must stop at midnight (2200 GMT) on Friday, April 20.

Polling stations in mainland France open at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) on April 22 and close at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT). In large cities, they remain open until 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).

Reliable projections of the result based on a partial count will be published as soon as the last polling station closes at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).

On April 25, the Constitutional Council will officially announce the results of the first round.

Voters can choose between 10 candidates whose names alone appear in on the ballot sheet in an order set by the Constitutional Council by drawing lots. The party affiliations and left-right designations were added by Reuters.

These are Eva Joly (Europe Ecology-The Greens, ecologist), Marine Le Pen (National Front, far-right), Nicolas Sarkozy (Union for a Popular Movement (UMP), conservative), Jean-Luc Melenchon (Left Front, Communist-backed), Phillipe Poutou (New Anti-Capitalist Party, Trotskyist), Nathalie Arthaud (Workers' Struggle, Trotskyist), Jacques Cheminade (Solidarity and Progress, other), Francois Bayrou (Democratic Movement, centre), Nicolas Dupont-Aignan (Stand Up for the Republic, Eurosceptical right), Francois Hollande (Socialist Party, centre-left).

In the French Antilles, Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, French Guyana, French Polynesia and polling stations in continental America, voting will take place on April 21. The results will be held until the following day.

Some 1.08 million citizens are registered to vote at 780 polling stations outside French territory. Switzerland has the highest number of foreign voting stations, at 82, followed by the United States with 67.

THE SECOND ROUND

Campaigning for the runoff starts as soon as the names of the two candidates are published in the Official Journal, on April 27. It ends at midnight on May 4.

The voting hours of the second round are the same as the first round.

Official results will be published by the Constitutional Council in the week of May 7 to 11.

INTERIM GOVERNMENT PERIOD

The president's five-year term expires officially at midnight on May 15.

If a new president is elected, the date of the inauguration ceremony is traditionally set by agreement between the two and could come before the official end of Sarkozy's mandate if there are pressing international obligations, such as a planned Group of Eight summit on May 18-19.

The inauguration would be preceded by a handover ceremony in which the outgoing head of state has a private meeting to pass on the secret codes to France's nuclear arsenal.

The new president will name an 'interim' prime minister and cabinet to handle government business until a new parliament is elected at legislative elections on June 10 and 17.

A new government may then be chosen depending on the composition of parliament. Historically, legislative elections have tended to go the same way as presidential ballots when they are held at the same time.

PREVIOUS ELECTIONS

This is France's ninth presidential election in the Fifth Republic, dating back to 1958.

1958 - General Charles de Gaulle is elected indirectly by a reduced franchise of 80,000 elected officials.

1965 - In the first presidential election held by universal suffrage, De Gaulle is re-elected on the second round against Socialist Francois Mitterrand.

1969 - After De Gaulle resigns from office, conservative Gaullist George Pompidou defeats centrist Alain Poher.

1974 - Pompidou dies in office, the only president of the Fifth Republic to do so. Centre-right Valery Giscard d'Estaing wins the closest election in France's modern history 50.81 percent to Mitterrand's 49.19 percent.

1981 - Amid a split between Giscard d'Estaing and his former prime minister, Jacques Chirac, Mitterrand defeats Giscard d'Estaing to win the presidency leading a Union of the Left to power including Communist ministers.

1988 - Mitterrand comfortably defeats the conservative Chirac, who had been prime minister since 1986.

1995 - After defeating his right-wing rival, Prime Minister Edouard Balladur, in the first round, Chirac beats Socialist candidate Lionel Jospin in the second round to win power.

2002 - Jospin, prime minister since 1997, is eliminated in the first round and Chirac comfortably wins a second-round runoff against far-right candidate Jean-Marie Le Pen. He serves only five years in office after the presidential term was shortened from seven years by a referendum in 2000.

2007 - Chirac's former Interior Minister Nicolas Sarkozy, courting the votes of the far-right, comfortably beats Socialist candidate Segolene Royale.