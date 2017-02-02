Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, leaves home in Paris, France, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS French investigators have widened a probe into allegations that presidential candidate Francois Fillon paid large sums of money to members of his family for work they may not have done, to include two of his children, sources said on Thursday.

The sources, who are close to the inquiry, said the investigation was being extended to look at work carried out by Marie and Charles Fillon for their father.

Fillon has steadily lost ground in opinion polls after newspaper Le Canard Enchaine first reported on January 25 that the former prime minister had paid his wife Penelope 500,000 euros ($540,250) for work for him that she did not appear to have done.

($1 = 0.9255 euros)

(Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Balmforth)