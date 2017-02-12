Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
PARIS The office of France's financial prosecutor said on Sunday it had not taken any decision regarding an investigation in connection with allegations of "fake work" by presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife.
"No decision has been made at this stage of the investigation and no timeframe has been agreed as of today," a spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman was responding to an article in the Journal de Dimanche newspaper which said the prosecutor could take further legal steps as soon as this week.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Myriam Rivet; Editing by Susan Fenton)
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said new sanctions under consideration by the United States would damage relations between the two countries, but it was too early to talk about retaliation, state news agency RIA reported on Saturday.