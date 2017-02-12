PARIS The office of France's financial prosecutor said on Sunday it had not taken any decision regarding an investigation in connection with allegations of "fake work" by presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife.

"No decision has been made at this stage of the investigation and no timeframe has been agreed as of today," a spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman was responding to an article in the Journal de Dimanche newspaper which said the prosecutor could take further legal steps as soon as this week.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Myriam Rivet; Editing by Susan Fenton)