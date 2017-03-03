Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87 - Bild
BERLIN Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, died on Friday, the mass-selling newspaper Bild reported. He was 87.
PARIS French presidential candidate Francois Fillon called on his supporters on Friday to "resist" and to show their backing for his campaign, which is embroiled in a financial scandal, by turning up in large numbers to a rally in Paris on Sunday.
"Don't let anybody steal this choice from you, I ask you to resist," Fillon said in a video message posted on his Twitter account, calling for a large turnout on Sunday.
A number of conservative grandees have resigned from Fillon's campaign in the last few days as he fights allegations of making state payouts to family members.
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond will deliver speeches on Tuesday that were originally intended to be given at this week's Mansion House dinner, the BoE and the Treasury said on Friday.
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike in Syria last month, but Washington said it could not corroborate the death and Western and Iraqi officials were sceptical.