Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, delivers his speech at the Association of the Mayors of France (AMF) conference in Paris, France, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon, under pressure over a financial scandal, accused the government on Wednesday of organising leaks of damaging judicial information against him.

Interviewed by FranceInfo radio, he said the ruling Socialist Party seized on the leaks to try to eliminate him, as the right-wing candidate, from the campaign.

"Each week, there are organised leaks in violation of judicial secrecy. Organised by whom? By the government," Fillon said.

