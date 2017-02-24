Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the centre-right, attends a meeting focused on healthcare and health insurance in Paris, France, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS The legal team for French presidential candidate Francois Fillon said on Friday it was confident that a probe into allegations that Fillon's wife was paid for work she may not have done would result in Fillon and his wife being found innocent.

Fillon's legal team issued its statement in response to a decision on Friday by French prosescutors to appoint a magistrate to investigate those allegations.

Fillon's lawyers also reiterated their earlier criticism of the legal process, saying leaks to French media about details of the case were unacceptable.

Right-wing candidate Fillon and his lawyers have blamed the French left-wing for being behind the allegations. Fillon has denied any wrongdoing.

