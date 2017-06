FILE PHOTO - Francois Fillon (R), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, reacts as he touches his wife Penelope Fillon they attend at political rally in Paris, France, January 29,... REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File photo

PARIS French presidential candidate Francois Fillon, who is being investigated by judicial magistrates over allegations financial misconduct, conferred with senior members of his political party on Wednesday after cancelling a high-profile campaign event, a source close to his party said.

He was expected to issue a statement later in the day. The reason for his no-show at France's annual farm fair and the subject of the consultations with party grandees was not immediately clear.

