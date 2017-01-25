PARIS French financial prosecutors said on Wednesday they had opened a preliminary investigation into the possible misuse of public funds following a press report about conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife working for him as a parliamentary assistant.

The frontrunner in the April-May election has acknowledged his wife Penelope had worked for him when he was a legislator, but has fiercely denied the report in Le Canard Enchaine that she earned a big salary for work she never did.

Financial prosecutors said they had opened an inquiry for misuse of public funds and misappropriation of assets "relating to the employment of the wife of Francois Fillon".

(Reporting by Chine Labbe, writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Richard Balmforth)