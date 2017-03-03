Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87 - Bild
BERLIN Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, died on Friday, the mass-selling newspaper Bild reported. He was 87.
PARIS The campaign chief of embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon resigned on Friday, dealing another blow to the former prime minister who has seen party grandees quit his campaign one after the other in the past few days.
Patrick Stefanini will carry out his functions until the end of a rally of supporters to be held in Paris on Sunday, Fillon's team said in a statement. He will be replaced on Monday by Vincent Chriqui.
Fillon, who turns 63 on Saturday, this week promised to fight "to the end" despite a scandal over his wife's pay, which he learned this week could see him placed under formal investigation for misuse of public funds later this month. He denies any wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond will deliver speeches on Tuesday that were originally intended to be given at this week's Mansion House dinner, the BoE and the Treasury said on Friday.
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike in Syria last month, but Washington said it could not corroborate the death and Western and Iraqi officials were sceptical.