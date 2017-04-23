German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference following a meeting of the heads of international economy and finance organisations at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman on Sunday hailed the projected success of centrist Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the French presidential election.

In a Tweet, Merkel's chief spokesman Steffen Seibert said: "Good that @EmmanuelMacron succeeded with his policy for a strong EU and social market economy. Wishing him all the best for the next two weeks."

Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are leading in the official vote count in France's election with about 38-39 percent of votes counted so far, official figures from the Interior Ministry showed on Sunday.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dale Hudson)