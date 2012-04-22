PARIS Socialist presidential candidate Francois Hollande, who led incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in the first round of France's presidential election, said he would refocus Europe's crisis response on growth and jobs if he wins the presidency.

"My final duty, and I know I'm being watched from beyond our borders, is to put Europe back on the path of growth and employment," Hollande said in a speech at his headquarters.

With 56 percent of the votes counted, Hollande had a provisional score of 27.7 percent, against 26.6 for Sarkozy. Both men go through to a second round that will be held on May 6.

