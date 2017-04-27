Emmanuel Macron (C), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, speaks with youths during a campaign visit in Sarcelles, near Paris, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Martin Bureau/Pool

PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron would win the run-off in France's presidential election on May 7 against far-right leader Marine Le Pen with 61 percent of the vote versus 39 percent, a Harris Interactive poll for parliamentary TV channel LCP showed.

The poll was the second on Thursday to show Macron holding his lead at above 60 percent of voting intentions.

An earlier survey by Opinionway showed his standing slipping to 59 percent after the centrist's campaign for the second round of the election got off to stuttering start.

However, Macron's lead was down by 6 percentage points compared to an April 20 poll, Harris said, while Le Pen gained ground, with her picking up the same number of percentage points.

(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Richard Balmforth)