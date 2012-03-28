PARIS France's Socialist presidential frontrunner Francois Hollande signalled on Wednesday that he would get rid of the country's police and domestic intelligence chiefs in a political shake-up if he wins power in May.

Hollande, who leads conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy in opinion polls, said it was too soon to pass judgment on any surveillance failings in the lead-up to this month's shootings of Jewish schoolchildren and soldiers, but it was time for a change of faces anyway.

Less than a month from the first round on April 22, the left-winger said he had police chief Frederic Pechenard, a childhood friend of Sarkozy, and Bernard Squarcini, head of the DCRI domestic intelligence services, in his sights.

"We'll obviously be taking a look at the people who've been in place for years, with deep political ties to those in power, as people who can legitimately move aside," Hollande said in an interview on radio channel Europe 1.

Referring to police chief Pechenard, Hollande added: "There's no reason if I'm elected to get rid of him from one day to the next, but there's no reason for him to stay all his life either."

The candidate noted that his other target, Squarcini, head of the Central Directorate of Internal Intelligence (DCRI), was already under fire over state snooping on investigative journalists.

Squarcini met Sarkozy when the latter was interior minister a decade ago.

Hollande stressed he was not passing judgment for now on the circumstances preceding a killing spree in which Mohamed Merah, a young gunman with a criminal record and known to intelligence services after trips to Afghanistan and Pakistan, killed three soldiers, three Jewish school children and a rabbi.

Merah was killed in a gunbattle with police last Thursday. The Socialist candidate said he had no plans to replace the head of the elite police anti-terror unit which conducted the operation.

"Were there failings at the highest level of state? What I am asking for is clarity and transparency," said Hollande, adding that it would time to get the bottom of the matter.

Others, including some Socialist Party politicians, have put the question more stridently.

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen demanded that Interior Minister Claude Gueant provide more information about Merah amid media reports that he may have been a DCRI informer.

"Mr Gueant has questions to answer," she told France 2 television. "We must be told everything they know."

(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Paul Taylor)