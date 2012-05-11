PARIS Following are French president-elect Francois Hollande's main policy plans:

EUROPE

- Hollande opposes an economic policy based only on austerity and wants to amend Europe's fiscal compact to tack on provisions on jobs and growth. He will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel a few hours after being sworn in to discuss this.

- He wants the pact to include provisions to increase the lending capacity of the European Investment Bank, European "project bonds" to fund infrastructure programmes, a Europe-wide financial transaction tax and better use of EU structural funds;

- Hollande favours allowing the European Central Bank to lend to troubled euro zone nations via the bloc's bailout fund.

PUBLIC FINANCES

- Hollande will order the national public auditor, the Cour des Comptes, to carry out an audit of the state accounts by the end of June, which could lead to deficit figures being revised.

- While he has pledged to balance the budget by end-2017, Hollande says he could adapt that target if growth is weak and will not sacrifice France's interests to meet it. His deficit-cutting measures include reversing tax breaks and adding new taxes he says will raise 29 billion euros ($37.58 billion).

- Hollande plans 100 billion euros in savings by 2017. Half is to come from new revenues, of which 20 billion have already been voted in, and half is to come from reducing spending by limiting growth in public expenditure to 1.1 percent per year.

- At the same time, Hollande has outlined 20 billion euros of new spending over five years, including restoring the right to retire at 60 for those who began work at 18.

IMMEDIATE ECONOMY-BOOSTING POLICIES

- Hollande said during his campaign that if fuel prices continued to rise, he would freeze them for three months.

- He also promised to raise by 25 percent an annual back-to-school allowance for parents of schoolchildren and said he would guarantee above-inflation interest rates on tax-free savings accounts, as ways to bolster household income.

- Hollande also promised some kind of state help with providing guarantees for young people seeking to rent property.

TAXES AND REGULATION

- Hollande would target the rich with a 75 percent tax rate on annual income above 1 million euros and a 45 percent upper tax rate for those earning more than 150,000 euros. He would limit executive pay at state-owned companies to 20 times the lowest wage, cut the presidential salary by 30 percent and index France's minimum wage to economic growth.

- With a wave of lay-offs feared now that the presidential election is out of the way, Hollande is also planning to make it financially painful for healthy companies to fire workers.

- He has promised to curb financial excess by separating retail and investment banking and imposing a financial transaction tax. He wants to ban toxic financial products and stock options, curb bonuses, create a European ratings agency and stop banks working in offshore tax havens.

FINANCING THE ECONOMY

- To promote industry and jobs, Hollande will create a public investment bank to support small enterprises and industries of the future. Companies investing in France and keeping production local will receive public aid and financing. He also plans to help major corporations shift production back to France and will cut tax rates for small and medium firms.

- He aims to double limits on how much people can put in tax-free, state-regulated savings accounts and use the extra deposits to lend to small and mid-sized companies and finance more social housing.

LABOUR POLICY

- He plans to hire 60,000 more educators over his term and 1,000 police a year, and create 150,000 state-aided jobs to tackle youth unemployment.

- To boost youth employment, Hollande proposes a "generation contract" that would reduce social charges for companies that hire young people on open-ended long-term contracts and at the same time keep a senior worker employed till retirement.

- Hollande wants to tweak a 2010 pension reform by his conservative predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy which raised the retirement age to 62. He aims to restore the right to retire at 60 for some people provided they have worked enough years.

NUCLEAR ENERGY

- Hollande wants to reduce the share of nuclear energy in the power supply to 50 percent from 75 percent by 2025. He has promised to close the ageing Fessenheim nuclear plant but complete work on the advanced Flamanville EPR power station.

FOREIGN POLICY

- Hollande has promised to pull French troops out of Afghanistan by the end of 2012, a year early. He has said he would back military intervention in Syria with a United Nations Security Council mandate and supports tougher sanctions against Iran to avoid military escalation.

(Compiled by Leigh Thomas)