Soldier killed in Welsh firing range incident
LONDON A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
PARIS French President Francois Hollande condemned allegations by presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Thursday that he was involved in what Fillon alleges is a government plot to spread damaging media leaks about his financial affairs.
Hollande "condemns with the greatest firmness the false allegations of Fillon", the president's office said.
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said he no longer planned to deliver a high-profile speech later on Thursday because of a deadly fire which struck a London tower block on Wednesday.
LONDON British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.