Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron's party is on course to win a commanding majority in this month's parliamentary election, new polls showed on Wednesday, reinforcing the trend seen in other surveys also pointing to a victory for Macron's camp.
Macron's centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) party would get between 350-380 seats out of 577 up for grabs in the lower house of parliament, a poll by IFOP said. A separate Odoxa survey predicted it would win 350-390 seats.
Voting takes place in two rounds on June 11 and June 18.
Earlier this week, an Ipsos Sopra Steria poll indicated that Macron's party would get 385-415 seats in a landslide win.
Such a majority would give Macron's government a strong mandate to push ahead with economic reforms, starting with a pro-business overhaul of France's labour code, a notoriously difficult area of policy to agree with trade unions.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Richard Lough)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
WASHINGTON Saudi Arabia's new crown prince and likely next king shares U.S. President Donald Trump's hawkish view of Iran, but a more confrontational approach towards Tehran carries a risk of escalation in an unstable region, current and former U.S. officials said.