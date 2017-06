Francois Fillon (R) former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, reacts as he sits by his wife Penelope Fillon as they attend a political rally in Paris, France, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS French presidential frontunner Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope were being questioned by investigators on Monday following press allegations that she was paid for fake jobs, a source close to the probe told Reuters.

Francois Fillon had said after the probe was opened last week that he wanted to be heard by the investigators. Such questioning is a normal step in a preliminary probe and not a sign of culpability.

The source confirmed an earlier report by BFM TV.

(Reporting by Chine Labbe and Gerard Bon; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander)